AARP Live Q&A Event: The Coronavirus – Telehealth

Experts will address questions and provide guidance related to telehealth during this week’s live Coronavirus Tele-Town Hall on Thursday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET.



Learn the basics of electronic and virtual services and find out how Medicare and private insurances have adjusted and expanded their rules for testing, prescriptions and out-of-network care during the pandemic.



Learn more here: spr.ly/60141QwGo or RSVP on Facebook to be notified when we go live here: https://bit.ly/2K1JGMH