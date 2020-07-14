AARP Staff (and Volunteer) In-Person Attendance Approval

To prioritize the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and those they interact with, in person attendance at events and activities by AARP state staff and volunteers is on hold. However, recognizing that business activities are resuming and that there are situations where in-person attendance represents an important business need, we have a framework for approving certain requests for individual staff (and volunteers) to participate in certain activities and a clarified approval process for that. The information below identifies the categories of activities where in-person participation can be considered, upon review by the RVP and approval from the SVP or EVP, the conditions that must be met/agreed to, and the approval process.



Activities where in-person participation can be considered



1. Meetings with State Legislators/Elected Officials (or Federal Legislators)



2. Media Interviews (Radio, TV)



3. Other communications activities



Other public appearances can be requested for consideration but will require additional approvals and a longer lead time for such approvals may be necessary.



Conditions



· No state or local guidelines prohibiting such activity exists



· Mask is worn by all parties when not being filmed, interviewed, etc…



· Social distancing is maintained throughout



· For videos created by AARP, video/filming must take place outside



· Staff and volunteers undertaking this work/participating must be comfortable and willing to do; if at any time they feel uncomfortable or at risk, they are encouraged to halt or otherwise end their in-person participation



Approval Process



· Email Kristin using the template below. COPY ANITA.



· Kristin will approve or escalate to Nancy for her approval (EVP approval required especially when it is a new scenario within one of the buckets of situations noted above).



· If the request falls outside of one of the three situations noted above, the request will be reviewed and may require further approval.



· Note: multiple requests can be included in one email; this is preferable to multiple emails.



· A list of all approved requests will be provided by Kristin to Nancy each week.



Approval Request Template



Requesting approval for [NAME] to [short description of activity and business purpose]. Activity will occur on [date/date range of activity]:



If approved the following conditions will be met: [repeat conditions, customizing to that situation]



· No state or local guidelines prohibiting such activity exists



· [name] will wear a mask a when not speaking, being filmed, interviewed, etc…



· Social distancing will be maintained throughout/Event will maintain social distancing throughout



· For videos created by AARP, video/filming must take place outside (as appropriate)



· [name] wants to do this and fully understands that AARP does not require this activity

