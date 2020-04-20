AARP to Host TWO Live Coronavirus Q&A Events April 23

Join us for a pair of tele-town hall events where experts will share information about COVID-19 on Thursday April 23.



At 1pm ET experts will address your questions and concerns related to protecting, supporting and remaining connected to loved ones in all types of care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. RSVP on Facebook to be notified when we go live here: https://bit.ly/3ao2qR9. Then at 7pm ET, experts will address the impact of the Coronavirus across communities of different demographics. Find out why some populations are being hit harder by the pandemic and how you can protect yourself. RSVP on Facebook to be notified when we go live here: https://bit.ly/2RTzOZJ.



Learn more at: spr.ly/60141QwGo