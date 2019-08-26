Stop Rx Greed in Alabama
It’s well known that prescription drug prices are skyrocketing in America. Price increases for brand name drugs have far exceeded the rate of inflation since at least 2006, according to AARP’s Rx Price Watch report. And the average annual cost for just one brand name drug taken on a chronic basis was about $6,800 in 2017, almost $1,000 more than in 2015. However, it’s not just patients paying for greedy Big Pharma practices that help keep drug prices high— it’s also taxpayers.
Release: New Data Shows One in Three Alabamians Stopped Taking a Prescription Drug as Prescribed Due to Cost
AARP Alabama Shows Impact of Skyrocketing Drug Prices on Alabamians with New Data and Infographic
For decades, big pharmaceutical companies have raised drug prices with impunity. Here in Alabama, the average annual cost of brand name prescription drug treatment increased 58% between 2012 and 2017...
Search AARP Alabama
Sign Up & Stay Connected