For decades, Thomas Carlile, D.O., selflessly served his tribal community by providing holistic, compassionate care. Dr. Carlile is a graduate of Capitol Hill High School, Central State College and the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine. He established his 59-year family practice in Oklahoma City.Dr. Carlile served as an Oklahoma State University regent and board member and led the effort for the university to acquire a college of medicine. This ultimately resulted in Indian Country’s first and only college of medicine. Dr. Carlile also served as president of the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association, chief of staff at Hillcrest Hospital and regent for South Oklahoma Junior. George Nigh appointed him to the Oklahoma School of Osteopathic Medicine board of regents, where he served from 1980 - 1988. In 2004, Dr. Carlile was honored as “Doctor of the Year” by the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association.Dr. Carlile avidly researches Cherokee history and has traced his roots back to his family members who came to Oklahoma during the Trail of Tears.