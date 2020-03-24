Natalie Zuccarelli

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has been working to promote the health and well-being of older Americans for more than sixty years. On behalf of our 1.5 million members and all older Ohioans statewide, we appreciate the demonstrated leadership and significant, bipartisan response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the ongoing efforts required as we move forward. As our Ohio leadership considers the next steps to address the various facets of this public health emergency, we urge them to continue to be especially mindful of older adults, who are most at risk from this disease.