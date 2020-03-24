Natalie Zuccarelli

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has been working to promote the health and well-being of older Americans for more than sixty years. On behalf of our 1.5 million members and all older Ohioans statewide, we appreciate the demonstrated leadership and significant, bipartisan response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the ongoing efforts required as we move forward. As our Ohio leadership considers the next steps to address the various facets of this public health emergency, we urge them to continue to be especially mindful of older adults, who are most at risk from this disease.
Bill Walsh, AARP Vice President of Communications and Coronavirus Response Lead to be interviewed on Spectrum News Ohio on March 18.
Today is National Be Heard Day. Never heard of it before? I wouldn’t be surprised. It’s a relatively new holiday created to give small businesses a chance to be heard. While there are many ways small businesses and residents can celebrate this day, AARP Ohio is honoring it by raising our voices about the retirement crisis impacting small businesses and their employees.
The Andrus Award for Community Service honors volunteers who embody the spirit of AARP founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, and believe in the power of the individual to spark change and improve their community one act at a time.
Come join AARP OH for a night out at the theater. While you are there, speak with an AARP representative to learn about what AARP is doing in the community. AARP is a sponsor of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 60 th Anniversary Tour. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is renowned for celebrating the human spirit through the African-American cultural experience and the American modern dance heritage.
Family caregiving is central to AARP’s social mission. One of the tools we have to help support caregivers is The Prepare to Care workshop. This volunteer led workshop focuses on giving caregivers a framework to actively prepare for the care their older loved ones may need
Voters age 50 and older were the deciding factor in last year’s midterm elections, according to the National Election Pool Exit Poll results. The findings confirmed that 50-plus voters made up the majority of voters 62% in Ohio and 56 percent nationally. Candidates who ignored older voters, Ohio’s most powerful voting group, paid a price on Election Day.
Taking care of those we love comes naturally. Today more than 1.7 million Ohioans are caregivers for their family or friend. AARP invites you to a celebration of this important role, featuring Oscar® and multi-Grammy® winning singer, songwriter and actress Regina Belle, who will share her own powerful story of strength.
