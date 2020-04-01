Be Aware of Census Scams So You Can Avoid Them

Sign up for our free webinar.



Fraudcast: Spotting and Avoiding Census Scams

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Time: 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST



The 2020 Census is almost here. Be ready to spot and avoid census scammers by signing up now for our free webinar. You’ll learn the kinds of questions census workers will—and won’t—ask, what kinds of census scams are out there and how to report them.

