Search
AARP AARP States Scams & Fraud

Be Aware of Census Scams So You Can Avoid Them

By Craig Davis , April 01, 2020 01:27 PM

Sign up for our free webinar.

Fraudcast: Spotting and Avoiding Census Scams
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Time: 8 p.m. MST/7 p.m. PST

The 2020 Census is almost here. Be ready to spot and avoid census scammers by signing up now for our free webinar. You’ll learn the kinds of questions census workers will—and won’t—ask, what kinds of census scams are out there and how to report them.

1200x675_twitter_financialexploit.jpg

Protect yourself and your loved ones by registering today.

Click here to register.

Topics
webinarfraud2020 Census
About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.