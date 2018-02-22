Elvis E. Ellis

Sac and Fox Nation



Elvis E. Ellis joined the National Guard in high school and immediately began active duty when the 45th Division was mobilized. He was stationed worldwide for 25 years while serving in the U.S. Army and Air Force. Following his retirement, Mr. Ellis worked for 21 years at Tinker Air Force Base.



Mr. Ellis followed in his father’s footsteps as chief of the Fish Clan. He also served as chairman and secretary of the Sac and Fox elders advisory committee. Mr. Ellis currently serves as the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act committee chairman.

