2020 Community Challenge Grants
AARP Awards Three Connecticut Entities with Community Grants as Part of Record-Breaking Nationwide Program
Today, AARP announced three Connecticut entities will receive 2020 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest number of grantees to date with more than $2.4 million awarded among 184 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement “quick-action” projects to create more livable communities across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
