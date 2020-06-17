Coronavirus: Strengthening Relationships Over Time

The pandemic has resulted in many couples spending more time at home together. This experience can benefit or challenge any relationship. Thursday’s live Q&A event will feature two couples who will share their expertise and tell us what they’ve learned about managing their relationships during the COVID-19 outbreak while navigating a loss of routine, increased stress, anxiety and health concerns. Sign up here to receive an e-mail reminder: https://bit.ly/3e9k2mI or RSVP to be notified when we go live on Facebook here: https://bit.ly/2N2LfeS



Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue are coauthors of the book What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life. Marlo is an award-winning actress, author and activist whose body of work continues to impact American entertainment and culture. Phil is a writer, producer, journalist and media pioneer who revolutionized the talk-show format.



Julia L. Mayer, Psy.D., and Barry J. Jacobs, Psy.D., are co-authors of the new book Love and Meaning: The 10 Challenges to Great Relationships—and How to Overcome Them. Dr. Mayer is a clinical psychologist who has been counseling individuals and couples for almost 30 years. Dr. Jacobs has nearly 30 years of experience as a clinical psychologist, family therapist, and principal at Health Management Associates, a national healthcare consulting firm.