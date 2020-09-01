Coronavirus: Your Most Frequently Asked Questions

CORONAVIRUS TELE-TOWN HALL 23: YOUR FINANCES, HEALTH AND FAMILY, SIX MONTHS IN



A weekly coronavirus tele-town hall for September 3 at 1:00 p.m. (EDT) will focus on Coronavirus: Your Finances, Health and Family, Six Months In. During this event a panel of experts will answer listeners’ most pressing question as the country approaches six months of the World Health Organization declaring the Coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. The event will focus on the most common concerns of older adults and what the world looks like in the “New Normal.” Topics include:



Sharing information on how to manage finances and income, highlighting any updates on congressional action, providing tips on managing income, credit and savings during a difficult economic time.

highlighting any updates on congressional action, providing tips on managing income, credit and savings during a difficult economic time. Providing the latest information on the coronavirus, including how to stay safe and protected, what symptoms people should look for and an update on treatment and vaccines.

including how to stay safe and protected, what symptoms people should look for and an update on treatment and vaccines. Sharing how older adults and family caregivers can support children and grandchildren as school districts continue remote learning through the fall and traditional activities and social norms are upended.

Sign up for a free reminder here: https://bit.ly/3ftnZ5G RSVP on Facebook here: https://bit.ly/3lyI1zN