Coronavirus: Your Most Frequently Asked Questions

Thursday, September 17, at 1:00 p.m. ET



This live Q&A event will address how you can stay safe and protected from Coronavirus related scams. Get expert advice and the latest information on vaccines and how to care for loved ones during the pandemic.



Topics include:



Providing the latest information on the coronavirus, including how to stay safe and protected, information on testing, treatment and vaccines.

Helping people spot and avoid scams that are proliferating during the pandemic, including those related to contract tracing, bogus treatments, investment opportunities, and more.

Sharing tips and advice for people who are caring for loved ones during the pandemic, including how to best keep them safe and protected and remain connected to their communities.

