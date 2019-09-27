Could Earnings Limits and Taxes Shrink Your Social Security Income?

Register for AARP’s one-day-only webinar to find out!

Social Security: Understanding Earnings Limits & the Taxation of Benefits

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Time: 7 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. MT/4:00 p.m. PT

Does it make sense for you to work and collect Social Security at the same time? It’s a complicated question, but we’re here to make it easier to connect you to the resources that can help you decide what’s right for you.

Our webinar panelists can help you learn more about:

Social Security’s earnings limit—and how it may affect your benefits if you continue to work

The taxation of Social Security benefits

Collecting Social Security at full retirement age vs. collecting early

PLUS, we’re giving you more options to get your questions answered than ever before – live, during the event through an online chat box!

Don’t miss our final Social Security event of the year. It’s your opportunity to access resources that may help you decide if claiming Social Security before you fully stop working is right for you. Sign up now!

Click here to register.

