Do you have the job skills employers are looking for? What will you learn at our free webinar?

Online Career Summit: NEW YEAR, NEW OPPORTUNITIES

January 26, 1-4 p.m. ET



Setting your sights on career success? 2022 is your year to strengthen your resume and your job skills. Whether you’re looking to start your own business, get a new job or get ahead at work, AARP is here to help. Join us at the Online Career Summit to explore the skills you need to kickstart your career and connect with job coaches and hiring managers. You’ll get the chance to watch webinars about today’s most in-demand jobs, network with your peers, learn about our career resources and so much more.



Just a few things you’ll learn at the Online Career Summit:



How to prepare for a tough job interview

Ways you can use social media to your advantage

Tips for negotiating a raise

Top companies that value age-diverse workers

And more.



