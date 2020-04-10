Do You Know How Social Security Works?

Get answers at a free Social Security webinar from AARP.



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SOCIAL SECURITY

Part 1: Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Part 2: Thursday, April 30, 2020

Time: 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT



You’ve earned a right to Social Security benefits, but have you ever wondered how it all works? Join our free webinar where we’ll explore these questions to help you get more out of Social Security:

Should I collect early or wait till full retirement for my benefits to grow?

What is the Social Security earnings limit?

How much of my Social Security income can be taxed?

What should I know about survivor or spousal benefits?

You’ll also have the chance to get your questions answered as you navigate what is sometimes a complicated topic.



Click here to register.

