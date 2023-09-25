Content starts here
Do you know the signs of a holiday scam? This is where AARP can help.

By AARP Programs, September 25, 2023 03:51 PM

AVOID SCAMS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON AND BEYOND
Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 7:00 P.M. ET & PT

1200x675_twitter_financialexploit.jpg

Looking out for holiday scams? This is where we can help. Criminals often ramp up their efforts during the holidays, but understanding their tactics can help keep you and your family safe. Join a free webinar to hear about common holiday scams involving online shopping and fake charities.

Do you know the signs of a holiday scam? Explore:
● 3 primary fraud tactics criminals use
● Tips to help you detect and avoid scams
● Ways to help protect yourself during the holidays and beyond

