Empower Yourself by Spotting and Stopping Scams. This is where AARP can help.

How to Spot and Stop a Scam

Thursday, May 9, 2024, 7:00 P.M. ET & 7:00 P.M. PT

Spotting and avoiding common scams is an important skill in today's digital world. Scammers are crafty and always changing with the times and new technology. They target people in many ways: through phone calls, emails, text messages and social media platforms.



Join us for a free webinar for resources that can help protect yourself and others from scams. We’ll explore the latest information on the various types of scams out there, and arm you with important tips and information so that you can help stop scammers in their tracks. We’ll cover a lot of ground, including:



· Thief and imposter scams

· Investment and banking scam

· Romance and friends and family scams



We’ll also provide critical information for you to use to help keep yourself and your loved ones safe, such as watching out for red flags, device security and reporting suspicious activity. By staying vigilant, verifying sources and reporting suspicious activity, you can help protect yourself and others from common scams.



Sign up for this free event today! >>

