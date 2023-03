Zack Morris

Sac and Fox Nation



Zack Morris is a member of the Sac and Fox Nation. Mr. Morris shares his wisdom as an educator, teaching information on Native American ways and Native American people. He also shares his spiritual expressions through tribal rituals such as sweat lodges for individuals in need of healing and relief.



Mr. Morris has acted in seven movies and four Native-themed plays. He is a Southern Straight Dancer and has traveled to 16 foreign countries with Native dance troupes.