Former Iowa State President Represents and AARP and Fights for Seniors on Ad Hoc Commission

Tony Vola grew up respecting the older people in his life. It was the norm in the town of only 200 people where Tony was raised. He went out of his way to say, Hello, as he was riding his bike, or to offer help when he could. Grandparents held a special place in the extended family.



Little surprise, then, that Tony started a business in Des Moines for in-home care that he operated for fourteen years. About the clientele he said, “Our typical client was a senior citizen and, as it turned out, about 70% were on Medicaid.” He continued, “When I started my business it was obvious that the Iowa state legislature--the typical legislative official did not have any idea what it takes to grow old and, of course, no one wants to talk about that issue.” Undeterred, Tony and his wife joined the local AARP chapter and his volunteer activity as an advocate for senior citizens evolved from there.



As a former, two-term president of the Iowa State Board, Tony had the credentials to be recommended by a lawyer friend of his to sit on an ad hoc commission that was charged with studying and making recommendations to modernize conservatorship and guardianship for seniors and their caretakers. An Iowa AARP staff member was the official AARP representative; Tony’s credential was as a former AARP State President. The seventy-five person committee was overseen by the Iowa Supreme Court. When asked how he felt about what the committee accomplished, Tony said, “Well, being in the military for twenty years almost took all the “feel” out of me, but I guess I would have to say that what we accomplished was quite incredible. How often can you get seventy-five people including many lawyers, judges and academics to agree on recommendations for significant change (read, disruption) then bring it to the state legislature and have it voted into law--all in two years?” The commission produced a report called, “Reforming Iowa’s Guardianship and Conservatorship System” which can be found online.



Tony’s current assessment of the effect of the project is, “I think it is making a big difference in the lives of individuals who are in these situations. The commission has disbanded but my ongoing role is to stay on top of what the “resistance” (to the new laws as described above) is up to and to keep educating leadership about the importance of enforcing these laws. By resistance I mean people who don’t like change, especially if it affects the “good old-boy network.”



Tony finds great satisfaction as a state’s right and senior citizens’ advocate and he would be happy to simply continue the volunteer work in these arenas for as long as he is needed.



