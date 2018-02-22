Jimmy Ray Caddo

Comanche Nation



Jimmy Ray Caddo attended the Fort Sill Indian Boarding School from age six until graduation. In 1952, he joined the Navy and later retired as ship serviceman 1st class. Mr. Caddo is one of only four remaining Comanches who fought in the Korean War. He also proudly served in the Vietnam War.



Mr. Caddo was bestowed with many military recognitions, including Navy Commendation, Navy Achievement, Good Conduct, National Defense, Korean Service, United Nations, Vietnam Service and Vietnam Gallantry Cross W1960 Device honors.



Mr. Caddo is the founder of “The Prayer Warriors” group and is a chaplain. Its mission is to visit elders in nursing homes, hospitals and the homebound. Upon request, Mr. Caddo performs special services. He considers being a loving husband, father and grandfather his most outstanding achievements. Mr. Caddo is an elder loved and respected by all who meet him.



