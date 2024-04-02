Content starts here
Have Questions about Social Security? This is where AARP can help.

By AARP Programs, April 02, 2024 04:51 PM

5 Social Security Decisions That Can Be Costly
September 19, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

AARP 2024 SS Webinar Turnkey Assets_1200x630.jpg

If you’re wondering when to claim Social Security and how to maximize your spouse’s benefits, we are here to help.
In this webinar, we’ll discuss costly Social Security decisions to avoid and answer questions like:

· How are my benefits affected if I keep working while claiming?
· Does my pension income impact my Social Security benefits?
· Do I need to enroll in Medicare, or is enrollment automatic?
· And more!

We’ll also point you to several helpful resources like the Guide to Help Avoid 5 Costly Social Security Decisions and the Your Questions Answered Tool to help you find answers to more Social Security questions. Share this webinar with your friends and family, to help them make smart Social Security decisions, too!

Sign up for this free event today. »

