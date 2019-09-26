Have You Fallen Victim to a Scam and Don’t Know Where to Turn for Help?

Register for Fraudcast 2019
ALASKA/HAWAII DATES
Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 11:00 am AK/9:00 a.m. HI
Thursday, October 17, 2019, 11:30 p.m. AK/9:30 a.m. HI
If you’ve been the victim of a scam and don’t know where to turn, we’re here to help! Volunteers from our Fraud Watch Network Helpline will be standing by to talk to you live during our first-ever, online “Fraudcast” – a special event we’ve planned just for you!
Our volunteers can help you learn more about:
- What you can do if you’ve been the victim of a scam
- How you can tell if your loved one is being victimized
- Who you can report scams to, including law enforcement and other agencies
PLUS: An expert from the Federal Trade Commission will help you learn more about ways to protect yourself from Government Impostor Scams which have hit an ALL-TIME high. AND, you’ll learn why you should NEVER pay someone with a gift card.
Don’t wait to register! You can watch our free Fraudcast 2019 from your computer or phone and pick the time that fits your schedule best.