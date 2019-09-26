Have You Fallen Victim to a Scam and Don’t Know Where to Turn for Help?

Register for Fraudcast 2019

ALASKA/HAWAII DATES

Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 11:00 am AK/9:00 a.m. HI

Thursday, October 17, 2019, 11:30 p.m. AK/9:30 a.m. HI

If you’ve been the victim of a scam and don’t know where to turn, we’re here to help! Volunteers from our Fraud Watch Network Helpline will be standing by to talk to you live during our first-ever, online “Fraudcast” – a special event we’ve planned just for you!

Our volunteers can help you learn more about:

What you can do if you’ve been the victim of a scam

How you can tell if your loved one is being victimized

Who you can report scams to, including law enforcement and other agencies

PLUS: An expert from the Federal Trade Commission will help you learn more about ways to protect yourself from Government Impostor Scams which have hit an ALL-TIME high. AND, you’ll learn why you should NEVER pay someone with a gift card.

Don’t wait to register! You can watch our free Fraudcast 2019 from your computer or phone and pick the time that fits your schedule best.

Click here to register.