Eddie Morrison

Cherokee Nation



Eddie Morrison is a contemporary sculptor who works with wood and stone. Born in 1946, he was raised in Tahlequah by his Cherokee grandmother. Mr. Morrison attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and graduated from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with a degree in three-dimensional arts. Other formal studies included classes at the Art Student League of Denver. He was profoundly influenced by the great Apache artist Allan Houser, a guest lecturer and teacher at the Art Student League of Denver. Houser encouraged Mr. Morrison to continue his studies on a more advanced level at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe. Upon graduation, Mr. Morrison received the faculty department award for “outstanding student in three-dimensional art.”



Mr. Morrison realized that carving was his artistic calling by discovering his connection to wood. His subjects often include bears, eagles and buffaloes. He also carves human figures in traditional presentations, such as wearing wolfskin capes, blankets or feathers. Mr. Morrison strives to produce work representing Native American people with pride and dignity.