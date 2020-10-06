Search

AARP Programs

1200x675_twitter_financialexploit.jpg
I Learned the Cost of Filing Early for Social Security. What Will You Learn?
By Craig Davis, OCT 6, 2020
Thinking about filing for Social Security sooner than you expected? It could impact your monthly benefits later. Join us for a free AARP webinar where you’ll learn about the long-term effects of filing early, or how you can claim early and halt benefits if you land a job.
1200x675_twitter_financialexploit.jpg
I Learned the Cost and Coverage of Medicare. What Will You Learn?
By Craig Davis, OCT 6, 2020
Looking to enroll in Medicare or make changes during open enrollment? Get the answers you need to begin your Medicare journey—or change your plan to one that fits your lifestyle.
Search AARP Hawaii
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs