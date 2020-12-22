How can flexible housing fit your needs? What will you learn at our free webinar?

How can flexible housing fit your needs?

BACKYARD FLEXIBLE HOUSING OPTIONS

Thursday, January 14, 7 p.m. ET & 7 p.m. PT





Call it your own basement bungalow. Or in-law’s suite. Or private attic abode. In any case, adding on a bite-sized living space could be a great solution for your family. Join our free webinar to explore flexible housing options that can help you and your loved ones stay independent. Whether you’re ready to move Mom and Dad into your home or downsize in your own neighborhood, an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) may bring you the choice and flexibility you’re missing.



Get all your flexible housing questions answered, like:

•Who could benefit from an ADU?

•Can a backyard cottage work for people of all ages?

•How can flexible housing help caregivers?



