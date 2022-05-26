How can I manage my Social Security benefits decisions online? What will you learn at our free webinar?

MANAGING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS ONLINE

June 16, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



In this day and age, keeping connected is as simple as logging on. And the same goes for your Social Security benefits. With a my Social Security account, you have unlimited options for managing your benefits decisions, all from the comfort and safety of home. Join AARP for a free webinar where we’ll discuss how to create your account and use it to locate online forms, opt out of mailers, change your address, and find resources that can help. Getting started is simple and AARP is here to help guide you through the process.



Join us and get answers to questions like:



How can I manage benefit decisions online?

How can I print a benefit verification letter?

Where can I find help with my account?

And more.



Plus, you could schedule a live one-on-one call with a volunteer Certified Financial Planner® professional! *

*Volunteer Certified Financial Planner® professionals (CFPs) will answer your questions to the best of their ability and can provide general guidance and access to helpful resources. Calls are limited to 10 minutes per caller. Limited appointments available. Offer expires 6/16/2022.



