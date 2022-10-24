How can you and your loved ones benefit from in-law suites? What will you learn at our free webinar?

DISCOVERING THE BENEFITS OF GUEST COTTAGES

Tuesday, November 8, 7:00 PM ET & PT

Join us for a free webinar to explore the benefits of guest cottages – also known as in-law suites, in a discussion led by experts. The conversation will highlight potential designs and considerations for these flexible housing options. Register today to learn how you can advocate for these dwellings in your community.



Join our free webinar to explore topics like:



The benefits of guest cottages for your loved ones and community

The ways guest cottages can be adapted for homeowners and renters over time

The different designs and forms flexible housing options can take

How you can be an advocate for guest cottages in your community



