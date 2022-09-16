How can you build skills that could help you stay competitive in your current job or find a new job?

AARP ONLINE CAREER SUMMIT: DESIGN WORK TO FIT YOUR LIFE

Thursday September 29, 1-4 p.m. ET.

Looking to build skills that could help you stay competitive in your current job, find a new job or learn how flexible work options may work for your life? The AARP Online Career Summit is a great place to start. Join us for this free come-and go-event to explore skill-building resources, connect with peers, and hear tips from employment experts and thought leaders.



DROP IN AS YOU PLEASE FOR:



Resume Tips: Find ways to stand out and improve your skillsets

Career Coaching: Hear from career coaches and submit question

Learning Library: Explore job search and skill-building resources

Webinars: Watch new and on-demand career webinars

Job Search Guidance: Learn about the job application process, salary negotiation and flexible work options.

