How can you build skills that could help you stay competitive in your current job or find a new job?

By AARP Programs, September 16, 2022 01:58 PM

AARP ONLINE CAREER SUMMIT: DESIGN WORK TO FIT YOUR LIFE
Thursday September 29, 1-4 p.m. ET.
Looking to build skills that could help you stay competitive in your current job, find a new job or learn how flexible work options may work for your life? The AARP Online Career Summit is a great place to start. Join us for this free come-and go-event to explore skill-building resources, connect with peers, and hear tips from employment experts and thought leaders.

DROP IN AS YOU PLEASE FOR:

  • Resume Tips: Find ways to stand out and improve your skillsets
  • Career Coaching: Hear from career coaches and submit question
  • Learning Library: Explore job search and skill-building resources
  • Webinars: Watch new and on-demand career webinars
  • Job Search Guidance: Learn about the job application process, salary negotiation and flexible work options.

