How can you choose the right Medicare option and plan for your needs?

KEY QUESTIONS TO CONSIDER ABOUT MEDICARE INITIAL ENROLLMENT

Wednesday, May 17, 3:00 P.M. ET

(Virtual Seminar - Vermont)

Medicare is complicated. Understanding your personal needs and priorities can help you make the right Medicare decisions for your unique lifestyle. Join us for a free virtual seminar in your area for real-time information, tools, and resources to help you find the right plan.



We’ll explore:

- What questions to ask yourself or a loved one to help you confidently navigate Medicare initial enrollment

- Different Medicare options and what they mean for you

- How to use resources like the AARP Medicare Enrollment ℠ Guide to walk you through the process and find support.



PLUS, you’ll have the opportunity to hear from AARP Vermont and discover local resources to help you in your healthcare journey.



Register Now »

