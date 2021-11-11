How can you explore the top questions you should ask before selecting your Medicare plan? What will you learn at our free webinar?

MAKING MEDICARE DECISIONS WITH CONFIDENCE: 5 QUESTIONS TO ASK BEFORE SELECTING A PLAN

November 18, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



Build confidence and make the best choice for you when choosing a Medicare plan. When Medicare enrollment rolls around, you’ll want to have a pros and cons list handy and be equipped with answers. Join us for a free webinar all about building your confidence in Medicare and learning what to ask to make the best choices for you. Avoid surprises and find out how different Medicare plans may impact your prescriptions, premiums and out-of-pocket costs. Plus, hear what other Medicare enrollees wish they’d known ahead of time.



Catch our free Medicare webinar to learn:



- What to consider before you turn 65

- How to make Medicare decisions for you

- Tips to prepare you for Medicare enrollment

- And more.



In the meantime, check out the AARP Medicare Enrollment Guide for more guidance on Medicare initial enrollment.



Register today »

