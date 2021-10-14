How can you get a handle on your finances? What will you learn at our free webinar?

GETTING AND STAYING OUT OF DEBT

November 4, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



Maybe it’s costly home repairs, hospital bills, or student loans racking up interest. Whatever form it takes, debt and unexpected expenses can happen to anyone at any age. AARP is here to help. Join us for a free webinar to learn how you can empower your debt payoff and achieve a new peace of mind. Together, we’ll explore tips and tools to help you form a clear plan of action and take control of your financial future. Plus, you can even schedule a live, one-on-one call with a volunteer Certified Financial Planner.



Catch our free Savings & Planning webinar to learn:



What to do when debt becomes too much

Your options for debt repayment plans

Tips to help you save effectively

And more.



In the meantime, check out the AARP Money Map™ for resources to help you get your finances back on track.



Volunteer Certified Financial Planner® professionals (CFPs) will answer your calls to the best of their ability and can provide general guidance and access to helpful resources. Calls are limited to 10 minutes per caller. Limited appointments available. Offer expires 11/4.

