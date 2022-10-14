How can you get answers so you can make smart decisions about your Medicare and Social Security benefits? What will you learn at our webinar?

HOW TO GET MORE OUT OF YOUR MEDICARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS

Thursday, October 27, 1:00 p.m. ET



Register Now »



The decisions you make today about Social Security and Medicare could affect your income and health care for years to come. Now you can get clear information and tools to make the right decisions for you during this free AARP webinar.



Featuring experts and thought leaders who will answer your questions and clearly explain your options, we’ll kick things off with a special keynote session followed by a series of group breakouts and videos on demand covering topics such as:



Social Security as My Primary Source of Income



Social Security Spousal, Ex-Spousal and Survivor Benefits



When to Claim Social Security and on Whose Earnings Record



Medicare 101: The A, B, C & D of Medicare



Selecting and Changing Your Medicare Coverage



Two Options: Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage



What will you learn? Register today »

