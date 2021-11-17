How can you get answers to key Social Security questions and learn about eligibility? What will you learn at our free webinar?

SOCIAL SECURITY RETIREMENT: YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

November 30, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



How much do you know about Social Security? Is claiming Social Security early a big deal? Will your spouse’s work history impact your benefits? And is Social Security really running out of funds? You asked and we’ll answer at our free webinar all about Social Security. Get to know your retirement benefits and what to consider before filing, from eligibility rules and requirements to all the ways your personal history may impact your Social Security retirement benefits. Plus, registrants have the opportunity to schedule a live one-on-one call with a volunteer Certified Financial Planner professional!



Catch our free Medicare webinar to learn:



- How your age affects Social Security benefits

- What to know about collecting spousal benefits

- Ways that COVID-19 may affect Social Security

And more.



Register today »

