How can you get take steps to reach your financial goals? What will you learn at our virtual seminar?

TUNE UP YOUR FINANCES TO ACHIEVE YOUR FINANCIAL GOALS

Tuesday, November 15, 7:00 PM ET



(Virtual Seminar - South Carolina)

Emotions and circumstances can affect your financial decisions, especially during times of stress and economic uncertainty. AARP’s virtual seminar, led by a live host, will explore steps you could take to achieve your financial goals. Plus, a financial professional will answer some of your questions during a live question and answer session. Join us for this free online event that you can watch from anywhere. We’ll share tips about budgeting, paying down debt, and saving for both short-term emergencies and long-term retirement. Get the motivation to make wise financial decisions now and in the future.



We’ll explore:



How money habits and emotions impact financial decisions;

Identify ways to improve finances when money is tight;

Tips for budgeting, managing debt, and saving to improve your financial health;



We’ll also share information about AARP tools and resources like the AARP Money Map, AARP Interview an AdvisorTM and Ace Your Retirement.



Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to hear from AARP’s state office in South Carolina about local support to help you get financially fit.



