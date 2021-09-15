How can you get the job skills employers are looking for? What will you learn at our free webinar?

ONLINE CAREER EXPO: STAYING COMPETITIVE AND RELEVANT FOR WHAT’S NEXT

September 30, 1:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. ET



Standing out in today’s job market can be tough. Polishing your resume, elevator pitch and job search skills all can help. Learn how to stay competitive and put your best foot forward with tips from our Online Career Expo. Join peers and career coaches at the three-hour, come-and-go event where we’ll explore the evolving workplace and how to get job skills that keep up. It’s your chance to chat with industry experts, hear from featured employers and learn about resources that can help along your job search.



Join the Online Career Expo to explore:



Resume and virtual interview advice

Free webinars on today’s job market

Growth industries hiring now

And more.





