How can you learn about at-home care options for a parent or loved one with medical limitations? What will you learn at our free webinar?

MAKING SENSE OF PROFESSIONAL CARE OPTIONS YOU CAN GET AT HOME (& WHO PAYS)

Tuesday, June 21, 7 p.m. ET & 7 p.m. PT



Whether it’s taking care of a spouse, a parent or another family member with medical limitations, caregiving can be difficult. Sometimes professional help is required and there are more options to consider than in the past. Join us to hear the latest from health professionals and expert caregivers about home-based professional support that may make care at home less challenging and more supportive for you and your loved ones.



Join our free webinar to explore topics like:



How to assess the level of care needed at home

Where to start your search for professional help

Ways to pay for caregiving support

Which support options are covered by insurance

What low-cost or no-cost programs are available



Register today »