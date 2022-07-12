Search
How can you learn how to make at-home caregiving easier? What will you learn at our free webinar?

By AARP Programs, July 12, 2022 12:24 PM

YOU GOT THIS! NEW OPTIONS CAREGIVERS ARE USING TO REDUCE CARE AT HOME CHALLENGES
Tuesday, July 26, 7 PM ET & PT

Are you caring for a loved one at home? You’re not alone. Join us for a free webinar to learn ideas and skills for making home-based care easier. Hear from real caregivers, health professionals and other experts as they share do-it-yourself options that may reduce your stress while helping you save time and money.

Join our free webinar to explore topics like:

  • What’s possible, including at-home caregiving skills you can learn and deliver yourself.
  • Tools and technology to help create a safer care environment.
  • Options to save time, reduce stress and help cover out-of-pocket costs.


