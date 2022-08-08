How can you learn how to stay away from Medicare scams? What will you learn at our free webinar?

THE COST OF MEDICARE FRAUD

Tuesday, August 23, 7 PM ET & PT



Medicare fraud isn’t just something committed by other people—you can be pulled in, creating problems that can lead to:



Difficulty getting critical treatments or procedures

Mixed up medical records with false information from a criminal using your Medicare ID

Higher prices on your Medicare and higher taxes



Using everything from cold calls offering state-of-the-art braces for joint pain to bogus ads, criminals deploy ever changing methods. But don't worry, you're not alone in navigating this ongoing and evolving issue. Join us for a free 30-minute webinar and leave empowered and prepared with knowledge and tools to help you avoid Medicare scams. And if you have experienced a scam, AARP experts along with speakers from the Administration for Community Living will offer resources you can use to get back on track.



Join our free webinar to explore topics like:



What information not to give out

What new tactics criminals are trying

What it takes to avoid these scams



