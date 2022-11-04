Search
How can you learn the benefits of part-time work and how it can fit into your life? What will you learn at our free webinar?

By AARP Programs, November 04, 2022 01:41 PM

THE POSITIVES OF PART-TIME WORK
Thursday, November 17, 7 PM ET & PT

A majority of Americans plan on working past retirement age. Are you one of them? Hear from career experts as they share helpful tips about the benefits of part-time work, as well as how to use your skills to find part-time work that fits your life—whether you’re looking to stay connected, earn extra cash or need work-life balance while caring for a loved one.

Some of the topics we’ll cover:

  • The benefits of part-time work and how you can incorporate it into your life
  • Ways to find part-time work that aligns with what you’re looking for
  • How part-time work can help you with a secondary income, connecting to others and learning new skills

