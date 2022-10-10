Search
How can you leverage your skills or learn new ones to make a career change? What will you learn at our webinar?

By AARP Programs, October 10, 2022 04:55 PM

REFRESH, RESTART OR REVAMP YOUR CAREER

Thursday, October 20, 7:00 p.m. ET & PT

Are you ready to reset your career? Whether you’re looking to switch jobs or start working again, it can be intimidating to know how to make a change. Join career experts and thought leaders for a free panel discussion on Thursday, October 20 to explore:

  • How to recognize and find confidence in your strengths
  • How to leverage your unique skillset into work that’s right for you
  • How to upskill or reskill to find a new career opportunity
  • How to prepare for the career or job you want

