How can you make better decisions to help improve your financial well-being? What will you learn at our webinar?

BUILD YOUR MONEY CONFIDENCE TO GET FINANCIALLY HEALTHY

Thursday September 8, 7 p.m. ET & 7 p.m. PT



How is your financial health? With so much economic uncertainty it can be hard to know where to start. Join us for a free webinar to learn how psychology can help you make a plan and stick to it, as well as how to make better decisions to improve your financial well-being. We’ll also explore how to:



Avoid emotion-based financial decisions

Change your money habits

Be proactive in saving, budgeting, and managing debt





In addition to hearing from three high-profile thought leaders, Jean Chatzky, founder and CEO of HerMoney.com, author Dr. Sarah Newcomb, Director of Financial Psychology at Morningstar, and Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, author of the New York Times bestseller Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom, you’ll gain access to a wealth of financial resources to help you along the way. If you attend during the live webinar, you can schedule a live one-on-one call with a volunteer Certified Financial Planner™ professional.* Join us to take that first step in changing your money behaviors and taking control of your financial future.



*Volunteer Certified Financial Planner™ professionals (CFP®s) will answer your calls to the best of their ability and can provide general guidance and access to helpful resources. Calls are limited to 10 minutes per caller. Limited appointments available. Offer expires 9/8.



Register today »