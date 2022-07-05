How can you make Medicare work for you? What will you learn at our webinar?

MAKING MEDICARE WORK FOR YOU (PART 1): EXPLORING YOUR OPTIONS

Tuesday July 19, 7 p.m. ET & 7 p.m. PT



MAKING MEDICARE WORK FOR YOU (PART 2): MAKING DECISIONS BASED ON YOUR NEEDS AND LIFESTYLE

Wednesday July 20, 7 p.m. ET & 7 p.m. PT



There’s a lot to understand about Medicare—for you and the loved ones who may be in your care. Whether you’re almost 65 and enrolling for the first time, or already enrolled but thinking of making changes, it’s important to know your options and how it all fits with your lifestyle. Join us for a free webinar series to learn the latest with Medicare, so you can confidently prepare for a more secure future.



Join our free two-part webinar to explore topics like:



The parts of Medicare available to you (Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Discussed)

Prescription drug coverage

Managing the cost of Medicare (average cost and extra help)

How your current and future health will impact your decision making

Where to get help, whether you are planning on enrolling or have already enrolled in Medicare



Register today »