How can you make smart choices about Social Security? What will you learn at our webinar?

SOCIAL SECURITY MISTAKES THAT CAN BE COSTLY

March 29, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT





When it comes to Social Security, thinking ahead is crucial to understanding factors that can affect your retirement — and how to avoid losing potential income.



Join us for a free webinar to explore how benefits work and how to make smarter choices BEFORE making decisions that could be costly at a time when you may need money the most. Attendees can also schedule a free, 1:1 chat with a Certified Financial PlannerTM.*



*Volunteer Certified Financial Planner® professionals (CFPs) will answer your calls to the best of their ability and can provide general guidance and access to helpful resources. Calls are limited to 10 minutes per caller. Limited appointments available. Offer expires 3/29.





Register today »