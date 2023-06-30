Content starts here
How can you prepare for caregiving? This is where AARP can help.

By AARP Programs, June 30, 2023 05:35 PM

Prepare to Care: Finding Answers, Support & Local Resources
Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 12:00 P.M. ET
(Virtual Seminar - Pennsylvania)

1200x675_twitter_financialexploit.jpg

Explore ways to start the caregiving conversation with someone you love.

Does someone you love need more day-to-day support? It may be time to start building a care plan and forming your caregiving network. Whether you’re caring for someone at home or from a distance, leveraging local resources and support can help you find help that fits your needs and avoid caregiver burnout. Join us for this free virtual seminar to connect with other caregivers in your area and discover ways to build a supportive team you can rely on.

We’ll explore:
● Tips for starting the caregiving conversation;
● Ideas for care plans that may work for you and your loved ones;
● Ways to find support and local resources that can help;
● Tools to help you care for yourself and connect with others.

We’ll also share helpful resources and communities like the AARP Family Caregiver Discussion Group and our free, downloadable AARP Family Caregiving Guides. PLUS, you’ll also hear about the work of AARP Pennsylvania.

What will you learn? Sign up for this free virtual seminar – which you can watch live from your computer - today.

