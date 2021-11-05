How can you prepare for Medicare enrollment and choose the best plan for you? What will you learn at our free webinar?

HOW TO PLAN FOR MEDICARE WHEN YOU’RE STILL WORKING

November 16, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



Get a head start on planning for your future health care. Retirement can signal a lifestyle shift for many older workers—one that goes beyond your daily routine to include your future health care. It’s never too early to plan for tomorrow. Join our free webinar to explore your Medicare options and how to prepare for the future while you’re still working. Find guidance and learn what to consider when choosing the best Medicare plan for you.



Catch our free Medicare webinar to learn:



- What health care decisions do retirees need to make?

- How does the size of your employer factor in?

- When should you begin Medicare enrollment?

- And more.



In the meantime, check out the AARP Medicare Enrollment Guide for more guidance on Medicare initial enrollment.





Register today »

