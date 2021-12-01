How can you protect your family from holiday fraud? What will you learn at our free webinar?

HOLIDAY SCAMS TO WATCH OUT FOR

December 9, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



The holiday hustle and bustle is a perfect cover for many fraudsters, swindling people with bogus charities, knock-off gift cards and online shopping offers that are simply too good to be true. The festivities won’t stop the fraud—so learn how to spot, avoid and stop a scammer this holiday season with our free webinar. You’ll hear about the top scams out there, what signs to look out for and where to find help if you’ve been targeted. Plus, you can find 1:1 support through the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline.



Join our free webinar to explore:



Common holiday scams out there today

Advice and resources to help protect yourself

Support if you or a loved one is targeted

And more.

Register today »