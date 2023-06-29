How can you simplify Medicare decisions?

Medicare: Prepare for Initial Enrollment

Thursday, July 13, 7 PM ET & 7 PM PT

Are you starting your journey with Medicare? This is where we can help.



Medicare initial enrollment can be overwhelming—between learning about who’s eligible and what’s included to which coverage is right for your lifestyle. In this free webinar from AARP, experts will discuss what you need to know about Medicare enrollment as you approach eligibility. Plus, explore free tools and resources that could help you find your footing as you navigate initial enrollment.



Need to boost your Medicare know-how? Learn about:



Medicare eligibility

Coverage options and what’s included

How Social Security factors in

Where to find more Medicare help

