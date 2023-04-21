How can you stand out in today’s job market?

Strategies to Help Enhance Your Job Search

Saturday, May 6, 11:00 A.M. CT

(Virtual Seminar - Alabama)

The way we search and interview for jobs is changing. Discover how to adapt and leverage your experience to make career moves and find the next opportunity for you. Join us for a free virtual workshop in your area to learn tips for how you can reframe resume gaps, ace your interview, and make an impact in your online job applications.



We’ll discuss:

- Strategies for finding jobs online and tips that may help you avoid work-from-home scams

- Ways to age-proof your resume

- Tips for sharpening your interview & networking skills



We’ll also share information about AARP tools and resources like the Strategies for a Successful Job Search toolkit, a free step-by-step guide to the job search with tips and techniques to help guide you in your pursuit, and the AARP Job Board, where you can search job opportunities with employers who value experienced workers.



Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to hear from AARP’s state office in Alabama about local support to help you in your job search.



Register today »

