How can you stand out in today’s job market? This is where we can help.

Strategies to Help Enhance Your Job Search
(Virtual Seminar - Multiple Event Dates, Limited Availability)
On the hunt for a new job this year but unsure where to look or how to get started? This is where we can help.
During this free, interactive virtual seminar, career expert and author Kerry Hannon will share tips to improve your job search and help you land your next position.
You’ll explore ways to network effectively, sharpen your interview skills, age-proof your resume, find great jobs online and get tips for avoiding work-from-home scams. Ask the speaker any job search questions for answers during the event.
By attending the seminar, you’ll also get access to a free step-by-step job search guide that includes interactive worksheets, information about free online courses and resume tools.
Limited Availability
We’re offering multiple dates and times with limited attendance to promote a more focused, intimate discussion. Each session covers the same information.
Please select the best event for your schedule:
Friday 2/16: 11 AM ET (Registration Full)
Tuesday 2/20: 9 PM ET
Wednesday 2/21: 11 AM ET
Friday 2/23: 2 PM ET
Sunday 2/25: 4 PM ET
Tuesday 2/27: 7 PM ET
